Montgomery County Council axes bag tax suspension bill

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Council is no longer considering suspending the county’s takeout bag tax during the COVID-19 crisis.

Councilmember Will Jawando introduced Expedited Bill 17-20 earlier this month, which would have suspended the tax, if passed.

The bill was set to be voted on Thursday. Jawando announced his plans to rescind the bill on Wednesday.

The bill was initially introduced after shoppers at local stores were told they couldn’t use their personal reusable bags and they had to purchase a plastic or paper bag. Workers cited fears of contracting the virus and spreading germs by using and packing personal bags.

Jawando cited alternative solutions like washing bags between uses and thoroughly sanitizing checkout areas when announcing his plans to rescind the bill.