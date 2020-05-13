Montgomery County council approves grant for study on school discipline practices

On Tuesday, the Montgomery County Council approved special appropriations for a study on effective school discipline practices.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Council unanimously approved funding for a study on effective school discipline practices.

On Tuesday, the council approved a special appropriation for Montgomery County Public Schools’ Fiscal Year Operating Budget for $303,094 as part of the Comprehensive School Safety Initiative Program Grant.

The National Institute of Justice through the RAND Corporation supported this grant.

The study will examine the effectiveness of combining two programs, restorative justice practices– a social justice platform that aims to change how school communities view and respond to wrongdoings– and Positive Behavioral Intervention and Supports.

According to a memorandum from Montgomery County Public Schools Superintendent Jack Smith, the school system implemented a new Code of Conduct during the 2014-2015 academic year.

“This Code of Conduct envisions a new approach to student conduct and discipline, and specifically, wrongdoing and the actions that follow,” the memorandum stated.

Since that time, MCPS has provided training on a new approach, Restorative Justice.

“Restorative Justice aims to the students who committed the harm to acknowledge that one’s actions affects others in the community…to accept responsibility and accountability and to ultimately work to repair the harm,” the memorandum reads.

The school system believes utilizing both program, Restorative Justice and Positive Behavioral Intervention and Supports, could benefits students even more.

“We hypothesize that these two programs are complementary and are more effective together to improve school safety and discipline, and the prosocial approach shared by both programs will reduce racial disparities in the application of consequences,” Smith stated in the memorandum.

During a May 5 county council meeting, Councilmember Craig Rice spoke in favor of the study.

“This ties directly to our initiative with racial equity and social justice. It’s very exciting when we do get back to school and making sure that our children aren’t unfairly penalized for infractions they may have in school,” said Rice.

According to school officials, schools implementing the restorative justice approach have reduced the disproportionate suspension rate of African American and Hispanic students.

