Montgomery County could spend $20 million to help residents pay rent

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County officials are pushing for $20 million in funding to help some residents who might be facing evictions.

A county survey shows about 10% of residents are behind on their rent payments due to impacts of COVID-19. Back in April, Governor Larry Hogan ordered to stop evictions during the public health emergency but that is set to end in a few days. Now officials are trying to expand rental assistance to help residents who are behind on payments. This would be in addition to the $2 million passed in May to help residents in the beginning of the pandemic.

“We know that $20 million is not going to be adequate to deal with this and we really need more state assistance, the state assistance when spread over the whole state amounts to very little for Montgomery County,” said Marc Elrich, Montgomery County Executive.

The council’s vote on the additional $20 million for eviction prevention is set for next week. In addition, the council unanimously approved $3 million to help meet the medical and dental needs of county residents.

