Montgomery County could get free bus rides on holidays in near future

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — There could be free Ride-On bus services for those who choose to ride public transportation on holidays.

This move started after the county’s department of transportation sent a tweet out reminding drivers that public parking in the county was free on New Year’s Day. The county offers free parking on holidays in any of the county parking lots, garages, and metered spaces. Councilmember Evan Glass who is also a member of the transportation and environment committee says he’s pushing for free ride-on bus fares during the county’s nine recognized holidays.

“It’s only fair that if we provide free parking for drivers on any of our nine holidays here in Montgomery County that we should do the same, provide us benefit for our bus riders as well,” said Evan Glass, Montgomery County Councilmember.

Glass also encourages using public transportation as an alternative to driving, whenever possible.