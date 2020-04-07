Montgomery County corrections employee tests positive for COVID-19

Some staff/inmates will receive daily check-ups

BOYDS, Md. (WDVM) — A Montgomery County Department of Corrections employee recently tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a release, a staff member of the Montgomery County Department of Correction and Rehabilitation tested positive for the virus, but is doing well and has no symptoms. The employee last worked on March 26 at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility in Boyds, Maryland. All staff who had contact with the individual have already been notified and are now in quarantine. Inmates who had any contact with the employee are now receiving daily temperature checks.

