Montgomery County continues to tackle climate issues

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md (WDVM)– Montgomery County’s Department of Environmental Protection is continuing to plan and meet its goal of reducing greenhouse gases by 2035.

To help reach that goal, the department is holding five workshops each designated to address pressing environmental concerns. On Thursday night, residents, specialists, and experts working with one of the five workgroups came together to discuss ways in which the county can adapt to climate change and help reduce weather-related disaster risks.

Environment officials say they are past the point of being able to prevent all of the impacts of climate change and that while the county will see the impacts for years to come, residents can still do their best to adapt to them.

“So we know that we’re going to see more severe storms more increases in temperature things of that nature and so we have to be able to adapt as a county to those new realities,” said Dr. Earl Stoddard, one of the Climate Action planning facilitators.

The goal of each workgroup is to finalize a climate action plan by December of 2020 that will provide a roadmap to reduce greenhouse gas admissions and provide recommendations for adapting to changing climate.