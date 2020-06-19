Montgomery County considers removal of landmarks named after Confederate figures

BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) — As racial injustice has been on the forefront these past few weeks, the Montgomery County Council wants to rename all public streets and facilities named after people who were part of the confederacy.

The county council sent a letter to County Executive, Marc Elrich, and Planning Board Chair, Casey Anderson, to request a full review of all street and public facility names that do not reflect the county’s core values of diversity and inclusiveness. Some of the streets named after Confederate figures are J.E.B. Stuart, Jubal Early and Lee. Council members believe those public street names are symbols to glorify the confederacy that were put in place during the Civil Rights movement in the 1950’s and 60’s. The goal is to have all street names reflect a welcoming and inclusive community. Council member Andrew Friedson said, “These are not named by accident. This wasn’t some coincidence in history. This was done deliberately. This was done by choice. The names of several streets; the purpose of this effort is to do it in a much more comprehensive way, to have it be a public process. To have this conversation and to move forward from it.”

The letter was signed by all nine members of the council. If the county agrees, there will be a comprehensive review and a public process for renaming streets.

