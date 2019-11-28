Breaking News
Michael Brown has been arrested “without incident” at his mother’s home in Franklin County

Montgomery County considering future urban park in Wheaton

I-270

The land costs 2 million dollars

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WHEATON, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County is considering a $2 million budget to purchase land for a future urban park in Wheaton.

The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission set a proposal to buy a vacant lot in Wheaton near the metro station. The land, which is off of Georgia Avenue near Arcola Road, is currently owned by the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority. The commission designed an urban recreational park that will have different amenities including a multi-family use space, as well as affordable multi-family housing.

“Were really excited about the chance to add to the momentum that Wheaton has had over the last couple of years, there’s a lot of great projects going on – the rec center and library just opened,” said Casey Anderson, Montgomery County  Planning Board Chair.

Officials say it will take a few years to complete the design and develop the new park.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories