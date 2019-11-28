Montgomery County considering future urban park in Wheaton

WHEATON, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County is considering a $2 million budget to purchase land for a future urban park in Wheaton.

The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission set a proposal to buy a vacant lot in Wheaton near the metro station. The land, which is off of Georgia Avenue near Arcola Road, is currently owned by the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority. The commission designed an urban recreational park that will have different amenities including a multi-family use space, as well as affordable multi-family housing.

“Were really excited about the chance to add to the momentum that Wheaton has had over the last couple of years, there’s a lot of great projects going on – the rec center and library just opened,” said Casey Anderson, Montgomery County Planning Board Chair.

Officials say it will take a few years to complete the design and develop the new park.