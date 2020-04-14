Montgomery County confirms four new assistant police chiefs

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Several new Montgomery County assistant police chiefs were confirmed on Tuesday.

Willie Parker-Loan, Dinesh Patil, Ronald Smith, and Thomas Didone were all interviewed by county leaders Tuesday morning.

All four of the new assistant chiefs had the rank of captain and served in numerous roles in the department before being promoted to assistant chief. They all served as acting assistant chief before being promoted to the full-time position.

Each of them have at least twenty five years of experience working in law enforcement.

Today, the Montgomery County Department of Police is proud to announce the confirmation of our Assistant Chiefs!

(clockwise from top left) Asst. Chief Ronald Smith, Asst. Chief Thomas Didone, Asst. Chief Dinesh Patil, and Asst. Chief Willie Parker-Loan. pic.twitter.com/5OMVTXQ7ll — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) April 14, 2020

Montgomery County Council President Sidney Katz told them he’s confident they will do well in these roles.

“I’ve known all of you for many, many years, and you’ve always done a wonderful job. I know each of you worked really hard to do this and it’s not something that’s missed by any of us,” he said to the four new assistant chiefs over video call.

This comes several months after current police chief Marcus Jones was confirmed as the full-time chief.