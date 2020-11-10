Montgomery County Commission for Women begins virtual listening tour

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Tonight The Montgomery County Commission for Women began its COVID-19 virtual listening tours.

The goal of these virtual sessions is to provide a space for women in the county to share how they have been impacted by COVID-19.

Each session is free to attend, but registration to join the Zoom meeting is required. The feedback will also help guide the future work of the commission.

The tours will continue until Friday November 20th and each will be co-hosted by the County Executive and members of the County Council.

