Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce hosts virtual business awards

I-270
Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — 9 businesses organizations and leaders were honored at Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce first ever broadcasted business awards premiere.

Usually the event is held in-person with approximately 1,000 people, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was held virtually.

Every year during this event, the best of the business community are celebrated and organizations/individuals are honored for their contributions in various industries.

To view broadcasted event video, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories