Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce hosts virtual business awards

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — 9 businesses organizations and leaders were honored at Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce first ever broadcasted business awards premiere.

Usually the event is held in-person with approximately 1,000 people, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was held virtually.

Every year during this event, the best of the business community are celebrated and organizations/individuals are honored for their contributions in various industries.

To view broadcasted event video, click here.