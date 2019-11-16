Montgomery County celebrates reopening of an old bridge in Silver Spring

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County officials celebrated the reopening of an old bridge in a Silver Spring neighborhood on Friday.

The bridge is along Park Valley Road off Silgo Creek Parkway. The project includes realignment of the nearby Sligo Creek hike and bike trail. The bridge was designed to improve safety for drivers and pedestrians while preserving the character of the original bridge including its stone design. Officials say the project is an example of the county’s efforts on their vision zero program, which seeks to reduce severe and fatal injuries in traffic-related collisions.

“It was just a year where it was closed but that year reminded us what a critical feature this access is to the park,” said Kit Gage, Friends of Sligo Creek.

The project costs $4.85 million.