Montgomery County celebrates National Consumer Protection week

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md (WDVM)– This week is National Consumer Protection Week, a time to remind everyone to stay well-informed when making financial decisions.

Montgomery County’s Office of Consumer Protection is celebrating the week by hosting a series of roadshows. Their hopes are to educate community members about common scams and how they can prevent them from happening.

“There are all sorts of scams going on even regarding the census, scams going on regarding the coronavirus. So we just have to be aware, unfortunately, that these scams are out there. Most of the merchants in Montgomery county are honest hard-working merchants but we have to be worried about all of the scams that might come at us,” said Eric Friedman, director of Consumer protection in Montgomery county.

The next consumer protection roadshow will be held Friday, March 6th, at the Quince Orchard Library in Gaithersburg from 2-4 p-m.