Montgomery County celebrates Active Aging Week

The goal is to get older adults involved in activities

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County is celebrating the second annual Active Aging Week in efforts to get older adults involved in various activities.

Friday was the annual senior homecoming at the Benjamin Gaither Center in Gaithersburg. Organizers are hosting a number of events throughout the county offered by the Montgomery County Department of Health And Human Services, the recreation department, along with other agencies. This year’s theme is “redefining active”, some of the activities include walks, fitness classes, book discussions, technology classes, and meditation.

“The worst thing you can do is stay home and isolate, you’re going to go down quickly, get out, be around people, check out what’s available and get involved. You can start off slow at first and work your way up to a lot of different activities,” said Jerry Gagliano, Benjamin Gaither Center program manager.

Active Aging Week will go on until Monday, October 7.