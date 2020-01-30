Montgomery County brings awareness to scams targeting seniors

If you happen to fall victim to any of these scams contact your local office of consumer protection call (240) 777-3636.

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County officials are bringing awareness to different scams targeting seniors.

The Housing Opportunity Commission and Office of Consumer Protection hosted an educational class for seniors Thursday. Some of the common types of scams include health care or financial scams, and some scammers may pose as deputies or FBI agents attempting to get personal information. Officials tell us how seniors can avoid getting scammed as perpetrators get savvy with up to date information and technology.

They want seniors “to really do their homework before they do anything online or door-to-door sales to make sure they’re not victims,” said John Creel, retired investigator, Montgomery County Office of Consumer Protection.

