Montgomery County Board of Elections kicks off voter registration drives

GAITHERSBURG, Md (WDVM)– On Saturday, Montgomery County’s Board of Elections held voter registration drives throughout the region.

Voter registration drives were held in Gaithersburg, Silver Spring, and Damascus in order to encourage residents to register, vote early and to help out in upcoming elections. At the drives, they have voter registration paperwork in Spanish, Chinese and Korean.

The voter registration and election worker recruitment drives will last until March 28 and can be found at Montgomery County public libraries.

“I encourage people to even if they are registered to update there registration, to make sure there name address and people they want to vote for are correct. On election day some people come in and they think they’re with one party and want to vote one way and are registered another way, there’s time now to fix that,” said election worker Alan Cecilo.

The voter registration deadline is Tuesday, April 7th.