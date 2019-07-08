Montgomery County Board of Education swears in newest student member

Tinbite is also a member of MoCo Students for Change

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) is swore in its newest student member of the board on July 8.

Nathaniel Tinbite is a senior at John F. Kennedy High School and is a leader of the organization Moco Students for Change, a group that voices social issues that local students find important, such as addressing gun violence and promoting diversity in schools. Tinbite is the 42nd student member to hold the position.

Tinbite succeeds Ananya Tadikonda who recently graduated. He will serve on the board for one year and oversee issues middle and high school students may have in the county. He addressed some of the issues he plans to address while in office.

“This is a great year to make sure that we do provide a lot of student imprint on the county-wide boundary analysis, the Seneca Valley boundary vote, we have the superintendent search,” said Nathaniel Tinbite, MCPS student member of the board.

Tinbite ran a slick ad campaign, defeating Zoe Tishev in a tight contest. Congratulations to both students.