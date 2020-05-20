Montgomery County awarded $500k for sexual assault testing kits

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County has received over $500,000 from the state to help speed up the processing of sexual assault test kits.

The Governor’s Office of Crime Control and Prevention awarded the grant.

Documents say the grant will go toward funding contracts and equipment to allow the police department’s crime lab to test kits faster.

The money will not only go toward test kits coming through Montgomery County Police, but also Metro Transit Police, Maryland-National Capital Park Police, along with city police departments in Rockville, Gaithersburg, and Takoma Park.

