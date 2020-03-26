Montgomery County, aquatic, recreation, and senior centers to remain closed

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Schools aren’t the only buildings that will remain closed through April 24 in Maryland.

On Wednesday, the Montgomery County Department of Recreation announced that in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 all aquatic, recreation, and senior centers are going to remain closed through April 24.

All programs, classes, activities, rentals, trips and tours scheduled during the closure have officially been canceled. The department will reopen, once the situation has been re-evaluated.