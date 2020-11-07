Montgomery County Alcohol Beverage Services’ Olney Liquor and Wine Store employee tests positive for COVID-19

I-270

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — An Olney Liquor and Wine store is temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

On Wednesday, Montgomery County’s Alcohol Beverage Services was made aware of an employee who tested positive.

The employee’s most recent day at work was Saturday October 31st at the 17825 Georgia Avenue location in Olney.

Other store employees have been sent home with administrative pay to monitor symptoms through Sunday, Nov. 15 but no other employee has tested positive at this time.

The store is planning to reopen on Monday, Nov. 16, pending necessary staffing levels.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories