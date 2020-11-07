Montgomery County Alcohol Beverage Services’ Olney Liquor and Wine Store employee tests positive for COVID-19

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — An Olney Liquor and Wine store is temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

On Wednesday, Montgomery County’s Alcohol Beverage Services was made aware of an employee who tested positive.

The employee’s most recent day at work was Saturday October 31st at the 17825 Georgia Avenue location in Olney.

Other store employees have been sent home with administrative pay to monitor symptoms through Sunday, Nov. 15 but no other employee has tested positive at this time.

The store is planning to reopen on Monday, Nov. 16, pending necessary staffing levels.