Montgomery County adds new pop-up test sites

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md (WDVM) – Two additional testing sites are being made available in Montgomery County starting next week.

One takes place Tuesday at the the Silver Spring Civic Building from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and the other is Thursday at the Takoma Park Recreation Center from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Dr. Travis Gayles of Public Health Services says they are continuing to identify more venues in the county for viable testing sites.

“We will make sure that information is released as quickly as possible so that as many residents can take advantage of those opportunities,” Dr. Gayles said. “This is consistent with our strategy from the beginning to create and have as many options available for people to take advantage of and to get testing as quickly and seamless as possible.”

The tests are free and no insurance is required, but registration is required as no walk-up testing will be accepted.