Montgomery County adds extra gender option for students

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — A new policy will give Montgomery County Public School students a third option when choosing a gender for registration.

Montgomery County Superintendent Jack Smith requested the change for those who identify as gender-neutral, this comes after many attempts from students and parents to add this option. The traditional male or female option will still stand, followed by a third option “X” which would represent an unspecified gender for school records. D.C. Public schools have similar policies.

“Gender is a social construct, we put all these labels on it but really we’re all just humans,” said Cindy Madu, Montgomery County resident.

The policy will go into effect next week on September 3rd.