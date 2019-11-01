Montgomery County adds alternative homeless shelter space as winter weather approaches

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Since Montgomery County’s homeless men’s shelter closed in May, the health department’s homeless service will provide alternative locations as the winter season begins.

Multiple agencies in the county will partner to open additional temporary space for use as a winter emergency shelter. Starting November 1 through March 31, the county will offer emergency shelter to men and women. Winter emergency shelter beds for women are located at rainbow place, in Rockville, on a first-come, first-serve basis. The men’s shelter at 600 East Gude Drive in Rockville will reopen once renovations are completed.

“Because we’ve had to split capacity among a number of sites, we’re asking for individuals to call to they can be directed to the site that has the capacity that day,” said Ilana Branda, Montgomery County, DHHS services to end & prevent homelessness.

Ready Montgomery issued a freeze warning for Montgomery County Saturday from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Men seeking emergency shelter should call the 24/7 homeless information line at 240-907-2688.