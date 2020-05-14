Montgomery College students will start off fall semester online

TAKOMA PARK, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery College just announced plans to start their fall semester online.

College officials say after the fall semester starts online, they plan to reintroduce in-person classes, but that’s only “if conditions improve.” Summer classes, which start June 8, will also be done through a mix of distance learning with live, self-paced sessions and structured remote teaching format.

In a statement from the college, President Dr. Derionne Pollard said, “So much could change in the next three months.” She also plans to host a video conversation later this month to answer questions students may have.

Assistant Director of Public Safety at Montgomery College, Carlo Sanchez stated, “We’re going to do a lot of structure remote online. We’re hoping that before lab classes, we’ll have the opportunity to do a hybrid where small groups will be able to come on campus and actually be in the classroom.”

Student, Shakoora Kassie said, “I do realize that it is essential and it’s appropriate to take these measures. Off the bat, I was surprised, but me doing the Fall semester online is going to be a bit hard.”

In addition to the college’s coronavirus page https://www.montgomerycollege.edu/coronavirus/ that offers information for students and employees, they now have a “Resilient MC” webpage https://www.montgomerycollege.edu/resilient-mc/index.html as an additional tool to help guide students through the crisis.