Montgomery College offers 911 dispatch class this fall

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) – Montgomery College is offering a 911 dispatch course this fall to prepare hopefuls for a career in public safety.

Montgomery County sees hundreds of thousands of 911 calls every year and the county needs qualified people who can answer those important calls. That’s where the idea for this program came from.

“Our partners from the county approached MC to serve a vital need in the local workforce, and that’s emergency dispatchers,” said Marcus Rosano, director of media relations for MC.

According to MC, “911 Dispatch Academy” will give those who apply for these kinds of jobs a leg up on the competition.

“Before, there was a time when dispatchers got the job and then got the training. This is gonna give you the training to get in the door, so when you do get in the door you’re gonna have the knowledge and the expertise,” said Rosano.

Those who take the 3-month course will get training for different emergency situations.

‘They’re gonna learn things like how to talk to somebody in terms of suicide prevention, domestic violence, they’re going to learn CPR,” he added.

Plus, there’s opportunities for professional growth in the public safety field.

“What I think is fantastic about this is, it’s an entry-level position, but it’s an entry level position that can lead to a long-standing career in public safety,” Rosano said.

The only requirement for the course is a high school diploma or equivalent. If you’re interested in the program, an information session will be held on Tuesday, July 16.