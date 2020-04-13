Montgomery College Foundation uses funds to help students in need

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Classes, end of year activities, and graduations are all cancelled due to the pandemic, but one local college is making sure their students aren’t completely missing out.

The Montgomery College Foundation will give cash awards to students who qualify for tuition, fees, books, supplies or food assistance. This comes out of a pot of $550,000, and so far, there have been over 100,000 awards given. School officials say their plan was to reallocate funds from the cancellation of college-sponsored events, commencement, scholarships and grant accounts within the college’s operating budget. Montgomery College Director of Media, Marcus Rosano said, “We’re going to try to make it as ‘silver lining’ as possible, and take some of that money that it cost to put these events on and move it towards the students.”

The college research team did an analysis of the students and found that 70% of the students being assisted also receive pell grants.