Montgomery College falls victim to fraud scheme

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery College fell victim to a financial loss after a fraud scheme, this is from a statement the school recently sent out.

School officials say they were hit with the scheme earlier this month but said it would not interrupt student activities or operations at the college. The federal bureau of investigations is working with local authorities to investigate the scheme. Officials say no student or employee data was compromised.

“Montgomery College was the victim of a crime. We are working diligently to assist in all investigations. At this time, there is no evidence that shows that any employee or students’ personally identifiable data has been compromised,” said Marcus Rosano, a spokesperson from Montgomery College.