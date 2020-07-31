Montgomery College expects about 95% of classes to be remote

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md (WDVM) — Montgomery College held a n online Q & A session this week to answer questions about their plans for the upcoming semester.

MC President Derionne Pollard was joined by Senior Vice Presidents to answer various community question regarding online learning, student services and tuition prices for fall 2020.

“We know that one reality continues to exist at the foremost of what we do at Montgomery College in the midst of this pandemic is to continue to prioritize the health and safety of our students and our employees,” Pollard said. “And this is going to require that we remain largely remote for the fall semester.”

Senior VP for Advancement and Community Engagement David Sears said students are encouraged to pursue scholarships and emergency financial assistance through the school, but a decrease in tuition cost is not likely.

“With the college already facing significant budget reductions from the state, and a cost savings plan from the county, it may be difficult to reduce tuition with this in mind,” Sears said.

Dr. Pollard said about 95% of classes will be held remotely while classes involving health science, labs and workforce development will be held in-person while adhering to strict health protocols like mask wearing and reduced class size.