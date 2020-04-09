Montgomery Co. small businesses still not able to apply for financial relief

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Last week, the Montgomery County Council passed over $35 million in funding to support small businesses, individuals and essential workers affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

$20 million is set aside for small business loans and grants. Lawmakers say the only thing holding businesses back from accessing those funds is an application that hasn’t been completed or released.

On Tuesday, councilmembers confirmed that businesses are waiting on the application itself, then they still need to fill it out, wait for a response, and wait for their funds to be dispersed.

“The actions that the council took last week were critical, but they don’t help the businesses that need it. They don’t help the non-profits, they don’t help residents who are struggling at a time of economic crisis. The only thing that’s actually going to help them is getting the applications up and getting the funding out,” said councilmember Andrew Friedson, who represents District 1, including Bethesda, Darnestown, Potomac and Poolesville.

During the meeting, Friedson said there’s not currently a time or date that the application will become available.