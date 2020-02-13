Montgomery Co. Police investigate fourth pedestrian death in 2020

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A pedestrian was killed while crossing Midcounty Hwy in Montgomery County Wednesday night. The incident marks the fourth pedestrian death so far this year in Montgomery County.

The circumstances surrounding Wednesday’s fatal crash in Montgomery Village are still under investigation. Montgomery County Police says there are common factors that are often at play in serious and fatal collisions.

“A lot of times people are distracted by other things. If it’s a vehicle, they may have passengers in the car they’re talking to, they may be looking at a cell phone or texting. Same with a pedestrian, a lot of times you’ll see pedestrians with their headphones in, with their heads down looking at their phones and they have no idea what’s going on around them,” said Ofc. Rick Goodale with Montgomery County Police.

The CDC says in 2016 nearly 6,000 pedestrians were killed nationwide. Police say there are certain times of the year when these crashes happen more frequently.

“We do see an increase in crashes when we experience the time change. People are in their routines. They’re not used to it getting darker earlier or lighter later, sometimes that can throw off people’s routines,” said Goodale.

Montgomery County has seen four pedestrian deaths in just the last six weeks, compared to 14 deaths in all of 2019. But, how do those numbers size up when we look at other local jurisdictions?

When we look at last year, there were 71 pedestrian fatalities across the D.C. region.

Twenty-three in Prince George’s County, 16 in Fairfax County, 14 in Washington, D.C., 14 in Montgomery County and four in Arlington County.

Local leaders are working to do their part in putting a stop to roadway deaths.

“We’re going continue to work with our residents and various groups and our transportation experts to find ways to expand our pedestrian safety measures,” said Sidney Katz, president of the Montgomery County Council.