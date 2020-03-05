Montgomery Co. lawmakers look into regulations for e-scooters

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — It’s not uncommon to spot a resident riding an electric scooter in Montgomery County. They’ve been around for several months, and now some members of the County Council are pushing for more regulations.

The council cited scooter-related injuries and concerns from different communities when drafting Bill 8-20.

Council member Craig Rice says he’s “been incredibly concerned with these devices since the very beginning.”

Introduced Tuesday, the bill would require riders to be over 14 years old, adhere to a 15 mph speed limit and ensure riders under 18 wear helmets. The bill also addresses concern over dockless scooters in particular; they can be parked and left anywhere, getting in the way of those who have trouble getting around them.

Leaving your scooter parked on the sidewalk causes problems for those who suffer from mobility issues.

Council member Gabe Albornoz said, “we have heard repeatedly from our disability community from our senior community and other communities that are disproportionately impacted by these mobile devices.”

“It’s unfortunate that a few irresponsible people who aren’t thinking about anyone beyond themselves lay these [scooters] down, it’s incredibly troubling,” Rice said.

The legislation would prohibit scooter parking in areas that obstruct accessibility.