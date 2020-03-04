Montgomery Co. high school students hospitalized after vaping THC

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — At a time when Montgomery County Public Schools is looking to curb vaping among students, two Montgomery Blair High School students were taken to the hospital after vaping THC on Monday.

A note sent to parents says the students ingested the THC before coming to school. At the beginning of the school day, one student became unresponsive and another came to the nurse’s office feeling sick.

The nurse called 911 and the students were rushed to the hospital in an ambulance, but were later released.

Montgomery County Public Schools is hosting an anti-vaping symposium later this month on March 28th.