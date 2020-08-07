Montgomery Co. Health Officer rescinds order that kept nonpublic schools closed

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Health Department has conceded to Governor Hogan’s office, rescinding a public health order that would have kept non-public schools from opening for in-person classes until after October 1.

County Health Officer Travis Gayles says he is still against in-person instruction because of the risks from COVID-19, but will agree to follow the state’s previous decision from earlier this week that allowed non-public schools to make its own decision.

Gayles is also asking the State Health Department to be more clear on criteria schools and families would have to follow and what data metrics would have to be met before school starts in-person this fall safely.

This back-and-forth began last week when the Montgomery County Health Department sent out a blanket statement that ordered nonpublic schools to stay closed for the beginning of the school year.

