Montgomery Co. first responder tests positive for COVID-19

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A volunteer firefighter in Montgomery County has been tested positive for coronavirus.

Gov. Larry Hogan says the first responder lives in Virginia, not in Montgomery County. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue officials are not able to confirm which firehouse he works at.

Maryland health officials say the firehouse has been cleared and there aren’t immediate concerns about exposure risk to the community.

He contracted the disease while attending Christ Church in Georgetown.