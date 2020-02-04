Montgomery Co. council, executive condemn SCOTUS immigration decision

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Council, county executive and local organizations came together to speak out against the United States Supreme Court and recent changes in immigration policy Tuesday afternoon.

“We are here on behalf of so many families,” said Montgomery County councilmember Gabe Albornoz as his eyes welled up with tears.

Albornoz became emotional while condemning the Supreme Court’s decision to change federal immigration legislation regarding public charge.

The change in regulation allows factors like income, age, health conditions, English-speaking proficiency, education and use of some public benefits to negatively impact eligibility to obtain permanent legal status or admission to the U.S.

It also takes one’s likelihood to use public benefits in the future into account in determining if someone is a “public charge.”

“Why we can’t go back to simple acceptance of other people coming here and making it easier to integrate into a society, and not harder to integrate into society is beyond me,” said county executive Marc Elrich.

Several councilmembers shared stories of family members who have emigrated to the United States and expressed their personal connection to the issue.

“This country will suffer if we do not allow my grandparents, and other people’s grandparents and other people to come to this country,” said council president Sidney Katz, referring to his grandparents who came to America, and ultimately Montgomery County, from Lithuania over 100 years ago.

Some leaders fear this new legislation will deter immigrants from enrolling in federal nutrition, finance and health assistance benefits.

“The Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services remains open for business for all Montgomery County residents, every last one of them, said Dr. Raymond Crowel, director of DHHS.

All nine Montgomery County councilmembers supported the resolution urging Congress to reform immigration policies.