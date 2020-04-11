Montgomery Co. chiefs gives update on COVID-19

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Both Montgomery County Police and Fire & Rescue chiefs held a briefing on how their first responders are managing through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Police Chief Marcus Jones and Fire & Rescue Service Chief Scott Goldstein talked about steps taken to protect their employees. So far, there have been four officers who have tested positive for COVID-19. One of those officers has been treated and is now back to work.

Police Chief Jones says there have been a few cases where some of their first responders tested positive for COVID-19. Goldstein says three employees at the training academy were sent home this week due to symptoms related to the virus. “We are now wearing surgical procedure masks during every incident. Every incident that we’re out and engaged with the community, we’re wearing these masks,” Goldstein stated. Chief Jones said, “We are again not actively looking for individuals who are ignoring the order, such as by randomly pulling people over on traffic stops. We’re not doing that.”

Last week, the county asked the community for personal protective equipment items, like masks and gloves. Since then, the county received many donations from businesses around the area.