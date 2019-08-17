Mobile literacy RV helps 40 students improve reading skills

JEFFERSON, Md. (WDVM) — A Frederick County, Maryland teacher won a $100,000 grant and with that money, she bought an RV and piles of books. This summer she hit the road to meet with students.

Literacy specialist at Valley Elementary School, Jill Barnes, submitted and won the Farmer’s Insurance grant last year.

With the funding, the school created a mobile literacy unit inside a new RV.

The bus and eight teachers visited students about 40 students in Jefferson and Point of Rocks to review reading skills through instructional lessons.

Barnes says these students are striving to meet grade-level expectations.

Over the summer, they have seen improvements.

“It’s brought a lot of motivation to read. Students are excited to visit us every day. One of the other things we tried to do with this mobile literacy unit was to keep our student’s English over the long summer. We’ve noticed that we have really seen their English stay intact because lots of them do speak their home language over the summer,” Barnes explained.

Barnes added that many of the students are now able to read more complex books and comprehend the information.

Teachers that participated in the summer program include: Holly Miller, Jessica Sparacino, Lauren O’Neill, Courtney Souders, Courtney Hicks, Christine Pullen, Amy Temporado, Jolissa Gue, Cindy Newmeyer.