Mobile dental clinic rolls out new vehicle

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — A mobile dental clinic is rolling out a new set of wheels that will help care for more patients throughout Maryland and Pennsylvania.

“I [went] to the emergency care and they told me the tooth needs to be extracted. I was like ‘I’m going on vacation this weekend, I don’t have that kind of money,’ and so I found my way here,” explained Zach Coughlan.

Zach Coughlan is one of the dozens of patients that dentists are caring for inside the mission of mercy’s dental office on wheels.

“This is a godsend from heaven that we have this mobile unit,” said dental program director, Dr. Roslyn Kellum.

Mission of Mercy, a faith-based organization, recently introduced the new mobile unit. It’s a full-size RV that is a significant upgrade from the MASH-style unit dentists were previously setting up and breaking down.

“We had all mobile equipment and portable equipment in which we had to pack that equipment up every day to the facility and then unpack and then re-pack it. So it was really a challenge for us to go through all that to provide services,” Dr. Kellum said.

The unit comes with three operating chairs and staffs two dentists. There is also upgraded sterilization equipment and mobile x-rays.

“Before, we only had one chair that we operated on. We could only see like seven patients a day, no we’ve doubled our numbers because we have three chairs and we have two [doctors] now, so we’re about to double our number and see many more patients,” Dr. Kellum explained.

The services here are provided on a first come, first serve basis and are free to all patients.

That was a big draw for Coughlan who does not have dental insurance and says he wasn’t sure it would be possible to feel the relief of having two teeth pulled without digging deep into his pockets.

“I’m getting a normal tooth and a wisdom tooth [extracted.] It’s great. I didn’t think they would be able to do it,” Coughlan said.

The Dental Mobile Unit serves both Maryland and Pennsylvania and visits at least six locations including Frederick and Gettysburg.