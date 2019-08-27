Mission of Mercy celebrates 25 years of service

The faith-based non-profit was founded in 1994 with a mission to help uninsured, under-insured people

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — A faith-based non-profit has provided 480,000 patient care visits since 1994. This year, they celebrate their 25th anniversary of service.

The Mission of Mercy was founded by Gianna Talone Sullivan in 1994 with a clear goal in mind.

“Her whole spiritual mission, that’s this message she received, was to restore dignity and heal through love. Since she was a pharmacist, she knew it would be some sort of a medical situation,” explained executive director for the Mission of Mercy, Linda Ryan.

25 years later, the organization runs a medical and dental clinic at six different sites throughout Maryland and Pennsylvania.

Patients are examined by both staff and volunteer physicians on-board the mobile clinics.

Jesus Brotons has been seen by Dr. Michael Sullivan for the last nine years.

“I come here more for my treatment, for my routine [exam], and doctors prescribe me [medication] for my blood pressure,” Brotons explained.

Patients are given basic testing on-board the clinic and those who require more testing, like x-rays, are referred to participating community hospitals.

The organization is able to provide prescription medications. Brotons says this is significant because he doesn’t have health insurance, and those costs could add up.

“You go to a normal doctor, not Mission of Mercy, maybe costs you $300 or $400 for the prescription,” Brotons said.

Beyond medical and dental attention, the mission also provides a free food pick-up for patients here at the Frederick location once a month.

Patients can walk away with 6,000 pounds worth of onion, potatoes, and other produce thanks to the Maryland Food Bank.

“If we can save people money to put on their table and pay their rent, that’s why we’re here. We want to keep them healthy, we want to keep them working and we want them to have that money for necessities,” Ryan explained.

Mission of Mercy says the organization provides over 25,000 medical and 600 dental patient visits each year.