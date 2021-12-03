Mission Autism Clinic Opens New Location in Frederick

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — After months in the making, the Mission autism clinic is finally opening the doors to their new location in Frederick, Md.

Mission Autism Clinic is a therapy program for young children diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder. The clinic helps kids two to 18 years old work on specific skill deficits that they need to work on.

“We’re really trying to bridge the gap and work on things to make them successful and independent in their everyday lives,” Clinical Director Julia Szalwinski explained. “Specifically in Frederick, we saw when we started looking at locations to open in that there was more of a need than there were locations for families.”

The clinic provides a number of programs such as their day, after-school, and teen program. In each program, kids will be able to work on school readiness and behavioral skills.

Mission Autism Clinics will be adding multiple job opportunities and will be looking to hire over 40 positions this year from Therapy technicians to Board Certified Behavior Analysts

. The Mission Autism Clinic will also be opening a new location in Gaithersburg on Saturday, December 4th at 10 am.