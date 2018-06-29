Minimum wage to increase on July 1

There will be a big chance for some Montgomery county workers as the minimum wage will increase officially on July 1.

According to county lawmakers, the size of the increase is determined by the number of workers a business employs.

The new law, which was approved by the county council and signed by county executive in November of 2017.

According to the law, businesses with 51 or more employees must pay workers $12.50 per hour while employers with 50 or fewer workers will be required to pay employees $12 an hourly.

This compares to the federal minimum wage which has been $7.25 per hour since 2009.