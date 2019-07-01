Minimum wage increased in Montgomery County

The goal is to raise the minimum wage to $15 by 2020

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — As of Monday, the minimum wage in Montgomery County has increased.

The minimum wage raise depends on the number of employees in the business. The county’s minimum wage will rise to $13 for employers with 51 or more employees and $12.50 for employers with 50 or fewer employees. However, employees age 18 and under, who work fewer than 20 hours per week, are exempt from this rate.

County officials say the bill passed back in 2017: the minimum wage will increase every year in July, until 2022. “It’s certainly putting forth all that we possibly can to get us there in a way that both is fair to employers, but also to our employees. So, that’s the genesis of this effort,” said Jim Stowe of Montgomery County Office of Human Rights.

The goal is to raise the minimum wage to $15 by 2020.