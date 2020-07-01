Minimum wage increased in Montgomery County

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — The minimum wage has increased by a dollar in Montgomery County.

A law passed in 2017 raises wages for employees in the county for two more years. Large employers with 51 or more employees will now have to pay $14 an hour, medium employers with under 50 employees will pay $12.50 to $13.25, then small employers, with 10 or fewer employees, will be required to pay $13 hourly. This change goes into effect starting this month.

Minimum wage will increase in increments every year on July 1, until it reaches $15 per hour in 2022. Employees age 18 and under and working under 20 hours per week, are exempt from the new wages. However they must get paid at least 85% of the state minimum wage rate.

MORE NEWS ON WDVM