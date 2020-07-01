ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — The minimum wage has increased by a dollar in Montgomery County.
A law passed in 2017 raises wages for employees in the county for two more years. Large employers with 51 or more employees will now have to pay $14 an hour, medium employers with under 50 employees will pay $12.50 to $13.25, then small employers, with 10 or fewer employees, will be required to pay $13 hourly. This change goes into effect starting this month.
Minimum wage will increase in increments every year on July 1, until it reaches $15 per hour in 2022. Employees age 18 and under and working under 20 hours per week, are exempt from the new wages. However they must get paid at least 85% of the state minimum wage rate.
MORE NEWS ON WDVM
- House takes up bill to fix nation’s crumbling infrastructure
- Penn State addresses future outlook for football season
- Minimum wage increased in Montgomery County
- Suspect in Fort Hood soldier’s disappearance kills self, police say; second suspect in custody
- FBI reports over 195 instances of child abuse broadcasted on Zoom
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App