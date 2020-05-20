Millions cut from Montgomery County’s fiscal year budget

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Despite being known as one of the wealthiest counties in our nation, millions will be cut from Montgomery County’s budget for coming fiscal years 2021 to 2026 due to the pandemic.

In a council session, county officials announced nearly $20 million will be cut from multiple projects under the Capital Improvements Program. This includes cuts from local government, transportation, parks and schools. Montgomery County might be running into a possible budget shortfall for the next fiscal year. Just months ago, we found a report that revealed shortages on property, income taxes and wage growth in the county that estimated a shortfall of $99.8 million.

Since the spread of COVID-19, the county was forced to rearrange some items for spending. Several cuts will affect Montgomery College and Montgomery County Public Schools. Montgomery County Council member Craig Rice stated, “It is quite understandable that based on this global pandemic, there will be projects that won’t be able to move forward just based on feasibility. We don’t yet know what these projects are. There [are] also cost savings associated with some projects, as construction costs have already started to go down.”

The council is set to vote on budget cuts Thursday.

