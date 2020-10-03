Middletown will hold special election after Commissioner Bussard’s resignation

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Middletown will have a special election to replace longtime Commissioner Larry Bussard following his resignation from the board earlier last month.

At the town workshop’s meeting, it was decided there would be a special election to fill the seat. There was discussion for the position to be appointed but the board said voters need to be heard.

There is no set date but it will be after national election and will most likely be December.