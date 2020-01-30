Middletown Volunteer Fire company celebrates 125 years of service

MIDDLETOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Chief Brent Harne leads the Middletown Volunteer Fire Company. Describing this institution, he can’t help but call it close-knit, and one that holds strong ties to the community.

“[There are] a lot of histories of families that have lived here, generation after generation, “ Harne explained, “The fire department kind of falls in line with that as far as being here for such a long time.”

2020 marks 125 years of service for the company.

It was officially established in 1894, but Harne says fire service in the area can be traced back to before the Civil War.

“Records show, back in the early 1800s, we’re talking 1803, a hand pump was purchased by the town for $400,” said Harne.

To celebrate the milestone, former station members dug into researching to find photographs and documents that now fill the pages of a commemorative book.

“Some of the pictures, information that we see now, we hadn’t seen before. We’re talking apparatus. Even in the 1800s, some of the things that were sent out that people could read upon had little blurbs about the fire department in there,” Harne said.

Fire company president David Beaulieu joined the station back in 1983 and flipping through the book, he spots major advancements in fire engines and equipment.

“Originally you had a coat and boots. Now you have a coat, pants, boots, gloves, the hoods and helmets and everything all geared towards protecting you from the elements,” Beaulieu explained.

The station is optimistic they’ll carry on for another century, and that too will go down in the books.

“Keeping the history is very important to me. It’s very important to the other members here to remember where we came from and to show how hard we’ve worked to get to where we’re at today,” said Harne.