Middletown town office temporarily closed after COVID-19 positive

MIDDLETOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Town of Middletown office is closed as of noon on Monday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The town said they are closing the office to disinfect, and to allow other employees to get tested. No further information was available on the town’s website. There will be more information after the building has been disinfected, the town said.

WDVM has reached out to the town via email for more information.

