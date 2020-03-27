Middletown husband charged with first-degree murder of his wife

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A Middletown man has been arrested and charged for allegedly killing his wife who was reported missing.

Thomas Lehan, 37, has been charged with first-degree murder according to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.

Kathleen (Katie) Lehan, 34, of Middletown, had been missing since March 23rd. Throughout the investigation, detectives said that Lehan was a person of interest because of “several inconsistencies” in his statements.

The Sheriff’s Office conducted a search over search days in South Mountain the area of Reno Monument Road. The search consisted of canines, helicopters, and groups of search parties.

In the press release, the investigation led to a search and seizure warrant of Lehan’s home where more evidence was located. Lehan provided investigators with Katie’s location.

Katie was found in a creek bed near a wooded area off of Burkittsville Road. Her body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore, Md.

Lehan was transported to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center. The investigation remains on-going.

The family of Katie Lehan asked the Sheriff’s Office to share the following message:

“We want to thank all of our friends, family and loved ones. The community has wrapped their arms around us. We appreciate all of the support. At this time we would like to ask for privacy as we navigate this news.”

If anyone has any information related to this case, please contact Detective Leveille at 301-600-1046. Tips can also be left anonymously at 301-600-4131.