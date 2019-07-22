Middletown High School teachers receive recognition for agriculture program

They say the high school agriculture program includes about 180 students and teachers

MIDDLETOWN, Md (WDVM) — Two Middletown High School teachers are being recognized by the Maryland Agriculture Teachers Association.

Agriculture teachers Sara Seiser and Sarah Shriner received the professional organization’s outstanding secondary program award at a summer conference earlier this month.

They say the high school agriculture program includes about 180 students and teachers in the areas of mechanics, horticulture and animal science.

“Students are in a three-circle model program. So they’re learning classroom instruction, but they’re also learning about supervised agriculture experiences, which is experience through work-based learning, and then they’re learning about FFA, which is our leadership component,” explained Sara Seiser.

“So, we were surprised. We work really hard. It wasn’t something we applied for or were looking for. It just was something that was a little, nice honor to receive,” said Sarah Shriner.

Seiser says Middletown High School has the longest-running agriculture program in the state of Maryland.