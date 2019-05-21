Middletown enacts proactive measure against abandoned, unsafe buildings

Officials in Middletown are ensuring that neglected or abandoned buildings that could pose a safety risk have no place in town.

The town recently passed the Unsafe Properties ordinance by a unanimous vote in an effort to set proactive measures against rundown buildings.

Officials identified at least two properties that had either been abandoned or in a ruined state, leading to legislation that, moving forward, would provide notice to the property owners and even lead to fines.

“We looked at it more as a proactive measure. That’s not to say in the past we haven’t had some unsafe properties- we have. We’re saying you have thirty days to remediate it or alleviate the problem or then we’ll come in and we’ll fix it, then we bill them. Then of course if they don’t pay the bill, we put a line on the property,” explained Burgess John Miller.

Officials define an unsafe property as one that poses a health risk, is no longer habitable or is not structurally sound.